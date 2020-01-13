People behind mask were leftists: MoS Ashwini Choubey on JNU violence

Condemning violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey has alleged that the people behind the mask were 'leftists'. "Violence in JNU is condemnable. The truth is now out that people behind the mask were leftists. It is very unfortunate that they had beaten up their fellow students," Choubey told ANI on Sunday.

"The students should choose the path of non-violence. It is unfortunate that some political parties are instigating violence among youth," the minister added. His comments came after more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured after a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teaching staff with sticks and rods on January 5.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.