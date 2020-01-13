4 cattle thieves held after opening fire at police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four alleged cattle thieves, who were carrying five buffaloes in a mini truck, have been arrested after they opened fire at police in a checkpost on the highway here, officials said on Monday. The mini truck was intercepted at the Vibala checkpost on the Meerut-Karnal highway under Budhana police station range on Sunday evening, Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi told newsmen here.

He said one of the accused opened fire at the police when they tried to stop the vehicle but were later contained. The officer added that they have seized the buffaloes, mini truck and pistol used in the firing.

The accused men have confessed to have stolen 36 cattle at different places in the past, Tripathi claimed.

