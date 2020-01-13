Fresh pugmarks of tigress spotted at Jharkhand-Bengal border

Fresh pugmarks of a big cat have been spotted near a forest along the Jharkhand-West Bengal state border, officials said. The pugmarks, ascertained by forest officials as that of a tigress, were spotted near Dainmara forest in Jharkhand's Ghatsila on Sunday, they said.

The tigress had also injured a cow not far from where her pugmarks were spotted, the officials said. The pugmarks of the same tigress were spotted at two different areas of adjoining Jhargram district in West Bengal earlier this month, a senior forest official said.

"The tigress is suspected to have entered West Bengal from Jharkhand through the Dalma forest range and has returned through the same path," he said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jhargram range, Basab Raj Holichhi said no fresh pugmarks have been spotted in Jhargram district.

The pugmarks of the tigress were spotted at Binpur and Belpahari areas in the district on January 5 and 6 respectively. "Trap-cameras have been set up and vigil has been upped," he said.

Pugmarks of smaller size were also spotted alongside those of the tigress in Jhargram, giving rise to speculations that those might be of her cub, officials said. However, wildlife experts dismissed the possibility after examining the smaller pugmarks, stating that they had imprints of claws which is not found in the case of felines, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.