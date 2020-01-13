Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow, Noida to have commissionerate system of policing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:14 IST
Lucknow, Noida to have commissionerate system of policing

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday approved the commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida, which aims at giving more powers to the police. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Adityanath said state capital Lucknow and economic capital of the state Noida will have an ADG-level officer as police commissioner. Both police commissioners will have magisterial powers. The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing.

Under the new system 40 police stations in Lucknow will be brought under the police commissioner who will have a team

of two IGs as joint commissioners, nine SP-rank officials and a lady officer of SP rank along with a lady officer of ASP rank,

the CM said. The lady officers will work exclusively for cases relating to crime against women and its control.

In Noida, under the ADG rank official as commissioner, there will be two DIGs, five SPs, a SP-rank lady officer and an ASP rank official for traffic control.

"Since the past 50 years, there was a demand to enforce the police commissionerate system for smart policing and today

the cabinet has taken a decision in this regard," the CM said. "It was being considered since the past sometime that this system should be used for the urban population but it was ignored because of lack of political will power. I am happy that it has been approved for implementation in these two important areas," the chief minister said.

As per the 2011 census, Lucknow had a population of around 29 lakh which today has reached 40 lakhs while that

of Gautambudh Nagar (Noida) was 16 lakhs and today is 25 lakh, the chief minister said.

The cabinet has also approved setting up two new police stations in Noida, he said.

Besides, a network of CCTVs will also be set by in these two districts, he said.

To a question if other major cities will also have the police commissionerate system, the CM said whatever steps are needed for better law and order will be taken.PTI SAB DV

DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells may be fatal: Study

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells could be an early warning for future illness, according to a Danish study which found that low counts were associated with a 60 per cent increase in death from any cause. Lymphopenia -- a condition whe...

'Tumhari Sulu' director signs three project deal with Abundantia Entertainment

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni is collaborating with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment for a three project deal. Triveni will co-produce and direct his next two feature films with Abundantia and work as a creative director...

More than 400,000 German jobs at risk in switch to electric cars - Handelsblatt

The shift to electric vehicles could cost 410,000 jobs in Germany by 2030, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government advisers. In engines and transmissions production alone, around 88,000 jobs will be at risk, the newspaper s...

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says

France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Irans nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Leaders of Britain, Franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020