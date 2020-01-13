Chinook, Apache to take part in R-Day flypast for first time

Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26, officials said on Monday. The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.

Following them will be the 'Apache' formation consisting of the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

