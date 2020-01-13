Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinook, Apache to take part in R-Day flypast for first time

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:20 IST
Chinook, Apache to take part in R-Day flypast for first time

Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26, officials said on Monday. The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.

Following them will be the 'Apache' formation consisting of the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IAF

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells may be fatal: Study

Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells could be an early warning for future illness, according to a Danish study which found that low counts were associated with a 60 per cent increase in death from any cause. Lymphopenia -- a condition whe...

'Tumhari Sulu' director signs three project deal with Abundantia Entertainment

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni is collaborating with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment for a three project deal. Triveni will co-produce and direct his next two feature films with Abundantia and work as a creative director...

More than 400,000 German jobs at risk in switch to electric cars - Handelsblatt

The shift to electric vehicles could cost 410,000 jobs in Germany by 2030, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government advisers. In engines and transmissions production alone, around 88,000 jobs will be at risk, the newspaper s...

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says

France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Irans nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Leaders of Britain, Franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020