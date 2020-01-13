ADGs Sujit Pandey, Alok Kumar to be first police commissioners of Lucknow, Noida respectively

Senior IPS officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively, a UP government spokesperson said on Monday. Besides them, Inspector General (IG) Naveen Arora and IG Nilabja Chaudhary will be the joint police commissioners of Lucknow and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Akhilesh Kumar and DIG Sriparna Ganguli will be additional police commissioners of Noida, he said.

The state cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for implementing the commissionerate system of policing in the two cities, giving more powers to the police. The government has also transferred six other IPS officers, posting Jai Narain Singh as Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Kanpur zone, Prem Prakash as ADG of Allahabad, Pravin Kumar as IG of Meerut and Lav Kumar as DIG of Gorakhpur.

