Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to people on Lohri
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday extended her wishes to people on the occasion of Lohri.
"India has a unique culture, farmers thank the nature by celebrating and beating drums after harvesting Kharif corps, wishing all the people on the festival of Til, sweets, dishes and celebration, Lohri #HappyLohri," Gandhi tweeted.
Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
