Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee set up by MHA on Assam meets Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:48 IST
Committee set up by MHA on Assam meets Amit Shah
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A high-level committee, set up by the Home Ministry to suggest ways for providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam, on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him issues related to its work. A four-member delegation of the committee, headed by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma, met the home minister for an hour and briefed him about the progress of its work.

"We have apprised the home minister about the progress of our work. The home minister has given a few suggestions. We hope to submit our final report within the next 15 days," Sharma told reporters here. The committee with more than a dozen members was set up as per Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.

According to its terms and conditions, "The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people." "The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," according to a home ministry notification.

Asked whether the panel could finalize the "definition of Assamese", the retired judge said they were yet to take a decision on it and hope to come to a conclusion soon. "All members of the committee will soon meet to finalize the report and all remaining issues to be resolved," he said.

The meeting took place four days after Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met the home minister and discussed with him various aspects of the Assam Accord's Clause 6, under which the central government had promised to provide constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people. The committee is said to have completed its deliberations and discussions with various stakeholders in Assam.

The meeting was held amidst widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam. It bears significance as there has been a growing feeling among the indigenous people of Assam that the newly enacted legislation will hurt their interests — both politically, culturally as well as socially. The Assam Accord provides for the detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who have entered the country after 1971 and living in the state, irrespective of their religion.

According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The protesters in Assam said that the CAA violates the provisions of the Assam Accord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Widening Range of Grid Service Offerings Unleashes Fresh Revenue Potential for Charging Solution Providers

&#160;The next generation of charging technologies is set to be dominated by fast-chargingvehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid models. Despite requiring huge investments in infrastructure, wireless charging is expected to be the biggest dis...

Bengal Guv calls all party meet over Lynching and SC/ST Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a meeting of all party leaders of the state on January 17 at Raj Bhavan. The meeting has been convened to seek guidance and inputs from the leaders for a way forward on two Bills -- The W...

'Dhoti' likely to be the dress-code for devotees in Kashi Vishwanath

The authorities are mulling over introducing traditional wear Dhoti as a dress code for the devotees visiting the world-famous Kashi-Vishwanath temple of Lord Shiva in Varanasi. Deepak Aggarwal, Commissioner, Varanasi said that the dress-co...

BJP will levy token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply if it comes to power in Delhi: BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city, if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.Slamming Kejriwal governments free water and power supply scheme, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020