Left Menu
Development News Edition

A day after demolition of flats, locals complain about dust

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:51 IST
A day after demolition of flats, locals complain about dust

A day after the demolition of four illegal waterfront apartment complexes was completed here, local residents on Monday staged protests at the municipality headquarters alleging that they could not go back to their houses as dust caused by the drive was causing health issues. Demanding frequent spraying of water in the area to control the dust, the residents, living in the surroundings of Holy Faith H2O, one of the apartment complexes which was brought down on Saturday, staged a sit-in at the office of the municipality chairperson T H Nadeera.

The protesters, mainly women, complained that they were finding it difficult to breathe properly, were unable to use their well water, besides children and elders in the family had complained of uneasiness and respiratory issues due to the dust. The residents wanted municipality authorities to immediately take action to deploy fire force personnel to spray water frequently in the area to bring the dust under control.

As the four apartments complexes were brought down in the last two days, a thick plume of dust had enveloped the area surrounding the demolished structures. Even several hours after the exercise, there was heavy presence of concrete dust particles in the atmosphere and the authorities were doing nothing to bring it under control, they alleged.

According to figures, over 75,000 tonnes of concrete waste was generated after the demolition of illegal structures ordered by the Supreme Court for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violation. In perhaps the first such drive in the country against illegal residential high rises, the four concrete colossuses housing nearly 350 flats were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds one after the other in the last two days.

"Authorities told us that we could go back to our houses five hours after the demolition. They also promised that fire force personnel would spray water at frequent intervals in the area so that dust would not cause any issue for us," one of the protesting women said.

Another woman said her little son had complained of uneasiness and had to be taken to the hospital on Sunday night. "We cannot breathe properly due to the thick concrete dust. Experts had already warned that it would cause respiratory and skin diseases. Why should we suffer all these?" the angry woman asked.

However, Nadeera, the chairperson, assured them that the municipality would coordinate with the district administration and take all possible steps soon to address the concerns of the local people. Explosives, weighing nearly 750 kg, were used in a controlled manner to bring down the lakeside structures at Maradu, eight months after the Supreme court ordered their demolition for violation of the CRZ norms.

On May 8 last year, the apex court had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally-influenced water body in Kerala..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Widening Range of Grid Service Offerings Unleashes Fresh Revenue Potential for Charging Solution Providers

&#160;The next generation of charging technologies is set to be dominated by fast-chargingvehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid models. Despite requiring huge investments in infrastructure, wireless charging is expected to be the biggest dis...

Bengal Guv calls all party meet over Lynching and SC/ST Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a meeting of all party leaders of the state on January 17 at Raj Bhavan. The meeting has been convened to seek guidance and inputs from the leaders for a way forward on two Bills -- The W...

'Dhoti' likely to be the dress-code for devotees in Kashi Vishwanath

The authorities are mulling over introducing traditional wear Dhoti as a dress code for the devotees visiting the world-famous Kashi-Vishwanath temple of Lord Shiva in Varanasi. Deepak Aggarwal, Commissioner, Varanasi said that the dress-co...

BJP will levy token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply if it comes to power in Delhi: BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city, if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.Slamming Kejriwal governments free water and power supply scheme, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020