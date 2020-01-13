Earth mover operator killed as vehicle topples while removing snow in HP's Kullu

A 34-year-old earth mover operator was killed when the vehicle overturned while removing snow in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said. Lal Chand died on the spot after the earth mover toppled near Bran village in Manikaran valley on Sunday evening, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

With this, the death toll of snow-related mishaps has risen to four in the state since widespread snowfall last Wednesday. Earlier, three persons had died in Shimla district.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Sunil Kumar passed away and driver Ram Kumar sustained injuries while removing snow as their earth moving machine hired by the public works department (PWD) fell into a gorge at Singla Nullah near Shattal falling under Shimla's Nerwa police station, police said. Besides, two elderly persons - Mahipal and Kanchowk - died after slipping on snow-covered roads in various parts of Shimla city on Sunday and Friday, respectively.

Also, a number of people have suffered injuries after falling on slippery roads since Wednesday and have been treated at IGMC and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospitals.

