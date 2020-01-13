Left Menu
Immigration official at Mumbai airport commits suicide

A 55-year-old Bureau ofImmigration official at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajInternational Airport allegedly committed suicide on Mondaymorning, police said

NY Abhishay Babu jumped off the airport building andhis body was found at a parking lot on level four of thestructure, Sahar police station senior inspector ShashikantMane said

"He is a junior intelligence officer with the Bureauof Immigration posted at Mumbai international airport. Probeinto why he took this step is underway," Mane added.

