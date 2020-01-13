Immigration official at Mumbai airport commits suicide

A 55-year-old Bureau ofImmigration official at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajInternational Airport allegedly committed suicide on Mondaymorning, police said

NY Abhishay Babu jumped off the airport building andhis body was found at a parking lot on level four of thestructure, Sahar police station senior inspector ShashikantMane said

"He is a junior intelligence officer with the Bureauof Immigration posted at Mumbai international airport. Probeinto why he took this step is underway," Mane added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

