Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADGs Sujit Pandey, Alok Kumar to be first police commissioners of Lucknow, Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:48 IST
ADGs Sujit Pandey, Alok Kumar to be first police commissioners of Lucknow, Noida

Soon after the Cabinet gave its approval for the commissionerate system of policing in two cities, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said that senior IPS officers Sujit Pandey and Alok Singh will be the first police commissioners of Lucknow and Noida respectively. Pandey was Additional Director General of Police in Prayagraj and Singh was ADG Meerut.

An official spokesman said Inspector General attached to DGP (Headquarter) Naveen Arora and IG Provincial Armed Constabulary (Headquarter) Lucknow Nilabja Chaudhary will be the two joint police commissioners of Lucknow. DIG PAC (Headquarter) Lucknow, Akhilesh Kumar, and DIG Jail Administration Sriparna Ganguli will be additional police commissioners of Noida, he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved implementation of the commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida, giving more powers to police in the two cities. Other IPS officers shifted on Monday include ADG Gorakhpur Jai Narain Singh, who has been moved to Kanpur in the same capacity, replacing Prem Prakash, who has been sent to Prayagraj.

IG (Law and Order) Pravin Kumar has been transferred to Meerut as IG, and DIG (Jail Administration) Lav Kumar has been sent to Gorakhpur as DIG. The government also gave posting to Javeed Ahmed, who has returned from central deputation, as IG Fire Services and G L Mina, awaiting posting as IG UP Human Rights Commission, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

MS Dhoni's ad for Cars24, Kia Motors' Seltos campaign draw ASCI flak

A Cars24.com advertisement featuring cricketer M S Dhoni has been found misleading for the false impression of instant payment to sellers, industrys self regulatory body ASCI said on Monday. Advertising Standards Council of India ASCI also ...

Tata Motors commences bookings of BS-VI compliant PV range

Tata Motors on Monday said it has commenced bookings of the BS-VI compliant versions of Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon. The new range would be launched later this month and customers could book the vehicles for Rs 11,000 at any of the company d...

Soccer-Iniesta criticises Barcelona handling of Valverde situation

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta believes the Spanish champions are treating coach Ernesto Valverde unfairly. Barca approached Iniestas former team mate Xavi Hernandez to replace the under-pressure Valverde who they wanted to sack...

FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers

Britains retailers reported mixed results for the critical Christmas period, with major supermarkets suffering their slowest festive season in years and retailers varied in their performance.British shoppers cut back on spending in late 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020