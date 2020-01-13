Gehlot says NDA govt ruining economy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said it's a matter of concern that the Centre is planning to seek another interim dividend from the RBI to meet its expenditure commitments and alleged the NDA government is "completely ruining" the economy.

"Reports that government is planning to seek another interim dividend from RBI to meet its expenditure commitments are a matter of concern. Govt took away a large amount from RBI earlier too," Gehlot tweeted.

"NDA govt is completely ruining the economy even as common people are increasingly facing financial hardships," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

