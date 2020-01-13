Kingpin of narcotics trading gang carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh held in Bihar

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by sleuths of Mujaffarpur Special Cell, Bihar Police, on Monday for trading illicit narcotics in Delhi-NCR.

The accused identified as Shaidul Seikh, resident of PS Kalichak, Malda, in West Bengal is the kingpin of a narcotic trading gang. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by Delhi Police for his arrest.

Earlier, two of his suppliers identified as Bajlur Rahman resident of Gopal Pur-Baishnab Nagar, Malda, and Mohd. Abu Bakar Siddique resident of PS Kalia Chak were arrested in Delhi. About 10.5 kg of fine grade heroin was recovered from their possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.