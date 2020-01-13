Left Menu
Kingpin of narcotics trading gang carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh held in Bihar

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by sleuths of Mujaffarpur Special Cell, Bihar Police, on Monday for trading illicit narcotics in Delhi-NCR.

  ANI
  • |
  Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
  • |
  Updated: 13-01-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-01-2020 16:10 IST
Representative photo. Image Credit: ANI

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by sleuths of Mujaffarpur Special Cell, Bihar Police, on Monday for trading illicit narcotics in Delhi-NCR.

The accused identified as Shaidul Seikh, resident of PS Kalichak, Malda, in West Bengal is the kingpin of a narcotic trading gang. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by Delhi Police for his arrest.

Earlier, two of his suppliers identified as Bajlur Rahman resident of Gopal Pur-Baishnab Nagar, Malda, and Mohd. Abu Bakar Siddique resident of PS Kalia Chak were arrested in Delhi. About 10.5 kg of fine grade heroin was recovered from their possession. (ANI)

