NSCN(IM) hideout busted, arms recovered in Manipur

Army has busted a hideout of militant outfit NSCN(IM) in Manipur's Tamenglong district and seized a cache of weapons from it, an Army PRO said on Monday. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of NSCN (IM) cadres in a forest in Nungkhao area of the district, an Army unit launched an operation recently, he said.

Seeing the movement of troops, the militants abandoned their hideout leaving behind a G-3 rifle, a US-made carbine, a countrymade carbine, 9 mm and .22 mm pistols and ammunition, the official said. The seized items have been handed over to the police for investigation, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.