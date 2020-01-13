Tricolour fly half-mast to mourn death of Oman Sultan

The national flag flew half- mast atop government buildings here on Monday to mourn the death of Oman`s Sultan Qaboos bin Al Said. Following a directive from the home ministry, the buildings of Raj Nivas, the office of the Lt Governor, the Chief Secretariat and a few other official premises saw the flags flying half-mast.

The Sultan Qaboos of Oman died on Friday last at the age of 79. All official engagements slated for Monday by the office of Lieutenant Governor were put off to a later date, an official source told PTI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.