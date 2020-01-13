Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Assembly ratifies Bill to extend SC/ST reservation for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:18 IST
Assam Assembly ratifies Bill to extend SC/ST reservation for

The Assam Assembly on Monday unanimously ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, extending quota to SCs/STs in Lok Sabha and state legislatures by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the assembly was held to pass a resolution ratifying the bill cleared by both Houses of Parliament.

After receiving approval of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the bill needs to be endorsed by 50 per cent of the assemblies before it comes into force. Moving the proposal in the assembly, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought the support of all the legislators, as he said, the constitutional amendment would ensure socio- economic uplift of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He also spoke about various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of SC/ST students. Leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, Asom Gana Parishad's Bhaben Bharali, Bodo People's Front's Kamal Singh Narzary and AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir spoke supporting the resolution..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

2 drug peddlers held with contraband in Jammu region

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 110 grams of heroin and 250 grams of charas at separate places in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. In the first incident, Amandeep Singh was arrested from J...

Odisha need 32 runs, Haryana three wickets for victory

Odisha needed 32 runs while Haryana required three wickets, leaving their Group C Ranji Trophy clash tantalisingly poised here on Monday. As many as 12 wickets tumbled at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli with Odisha medium p...

UPDATE 1-EU Commission bans Bayer pesticide linked to harming bees

The European Commission decided on Monday not to renew approval for a pesticide linked to harming bees, effectively banning Bayers insecticide known as thiacloprid.The decision follows approval by a majority of EU governments in October las...

Have started process to identify refugees: UP minister

The state government has started the process to identify refugees for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said UP minister Shrikant Sharma here on Monday. The notification for the CAA has been issued and all district magist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020