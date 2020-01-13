2 drug peddlers held with contraband in Jammu region

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 110 grams of heroin and 250 grams of charas at separate places in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. In the first incident, Amandeep Singh was arrested from Jagatpur village and 110 grams of heroin was recovered from him, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shridhar Patil said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the officer said Singh received the consignment from Punjab and was on his way to Kathua when he was intercepted by police and taken into custody. "He is a notorious drug peddler and was wanted for spreading the menace in the district. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the fourth time for his involvement in drug peddling," Patil said.

The SSP added that the police will recommend his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) to convey a strong message to those indulging in drug trafficking. Another narcotic smuggler Bashir Ahmad was arrested after 250 grams of charas was seized from his possession in nearby Samba district, a police spokesman said.

Ahmad, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag, was noticed moving suspiciously at Nonath-Ghagwal and tried to escape on seeing a police party. He was subsequently chased and arrested. Ahmad was also booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, the spokesman added.

