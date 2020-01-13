Fake tobacco manufacturing unit busted in Odisha's Jajpur, 4

A fake tobacco manufacturing unit was busted and four persons were arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, police said. Police seized thousands of tins of fake tobacco and packaging materials of various brands, along with equipment used in preparing them in a raid at a house in Bidyadharpur village in Bayree area in the early hours.

"The accused were involved in preparing and selling the fake tobacco products in the district and beyond after packing those with labels of different popular brands. The seized tobacco products are worth several lakhs of rupees," said Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chinmay Nayak. Police said they took four persons in custody from the spot and they are being interrogated for details of the racket involved in it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

