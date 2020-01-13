Left Menu
UP's many ex-police chiefs hail having commissionerate system in Noida, Lucknow

Many of former Uttar Pradesh police chiefs of Monday hailed the state government's decision to implement commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida, terming it as a "revolutionary and bold" step, reflecting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "strong willpower". They also said the decision has broken a myth that it cannot be implemented in UP.

"A myth has been broken that the commissionerate system of policing can never be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. This system is already in force in 71 metro cities of the country," former DGP Brijlal said, while congratulating the CM on behalf of the people of the state, bureaucracy and police officers for the decision. "This decision reflects the strong willpower of the CM. In this new system, the police have got direct powers for ensuring law and order and controlling crimes. It will be able to provide relief to people by facilitating police to take quick decisions," said Brijlal.

"The law and order of the state is already very good, it will improve further and the people of the state will benefit from it," he added. Former UP DGP A K Jain also praised the Yogi government for implementing the commissionerate system of policing.

"We are moving towards smart policing and this is a good move for a change in policing beyond the scope of the Police Act, 1861," Jain said. "CM Adityanath has taken a strong political step. Over decades, many governments took initial steps in this direction but pulled back because of lobbying. This system will not only improve law and order but will also prevent crime against women," he added.

Another former DGP Vikram Singh said the implementation of commissionerate system in Lucknow and Noida is no less than "a revolutionary step". He said entire state and police department would be "very grateful to Yogi ji" for taking this initiative.

He said, "After independence, lots of efforts were made towards implementing the system, the Dharmveer Commission strongly recommended this in 1977 but it could not be done." "This system is already running successfully in 71 districts in 15 states across the country but it had not been implemented in Uttar Pradesh for some reasons," he added.

Former DGP K L Gupta called the decision a "bold step" of the state government. He thanked the chief minister and said this issue was pending since 1977, which has been implemented by Uttar Pradesh government today

For the last 50 years, there had been persistent demand for the implementation of Police Commissionerate System for "smart policing" in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Cabinet on Monday approved the implementation of the commissionerate system of policing in Noida and Lucknow, empowering a police officers with a slew of slew of powers of district administration.

