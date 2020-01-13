Vehicular movement remains suspended is some parts of J-K due to snowfall, landslides

The vehicular movement between Jammu and Srinagar remained suspended on Monday due to heavy snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides at several places along the NH-44. According to the IGP Traffic, T Namgyal, the landslides triggered by the incessant rainfall since morning, mainly at Digdol, Mom Passi, Panthial, Marog, Battery Chashma etc.

About a foot of snow has accumulated on the road at the south portal of Jawahar Tunnel resulting in the slipperiness on the road, according to Namgyal. Besides incessant snowfall and rain, intermittent shooting stones have been hampering the road clearing operation.

As many as 35 light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded in Banihal area and hundreds of Jammu bound Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMVs) are stranded at Quazigund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

