Fox 'jallikattu' organisers in TN warned of punishment

Considered a good omen by locals, a particular breed of foxes are pulled out of jungles for use in a "jallikattu" type event in this district of Tamil Nadu during Pongal festivities, prompting Forest officials to step in to stop the illegal practice and save them from cruelty. The "Wanga" breed of foxes are tied using ropes and chased across the streets by the villagers on 'Kaanum Pongal', the last day of the annual harvest festival, on the lines of the popular bull taming sport jallikattu, according to a forest official.

The villagers in parts of the district, including in Chinnamaikenpalayam and Vadukathampatty, observe this practice as they believe the Wanga foxes bring good fortunes and copious rains. The foxes are sent back to the forest later. "Kannum pongal" this year falls on Friday.

In a bid to prevent harassment of the animal, the forest department here has launched an awareness campaign against the practice and warned the villagers that those causing harm to the foxes could face punishment. "We have issued advertisements across the district asking people not to engage in such sport. We have warned them that it is punishable offence and the foxes come under Wildlife (Protection) Act", the forest official said.

During the coming days, the campaign would be stepped up, the official added. Another forest official said the "wanga" foxes are a rare breed and found in dense forest areas in the district.

Some people capture and use them in the jallikattu-type sport while others also keep them confined in their houses on the Kaanum Pongal occasion. The local people visit the houses to have a glimpse of the foxes on the belief it would bring them good fortune, he added..

