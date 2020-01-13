Left Menu
Suspect in JNU violence denies allegations against him

Pankaj Mishra, one of the suspects against whom an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, has said that he was not involved in any incident of violence and he is not a part of any political group.

Pankaj Mishra against whom an FIR is registered by the Delhi Police for violence in JNU, speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pankaj Mishra, one of the suspects against whom an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, has said that he was not involved in any incident of violence and he is not a part of any political group. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said: "I am a student of JNU. I got a message that near the Admin Block there was violence with my friends. When we went there, we talked to our friends, who said that they were threatened by some people. The photograph, which shows that I was present there, is true but I was not a part of any group. I am not affiliated with any student wing -- Left or Right. I am here to pursue MPhil."

"I just went to see why there was so much noise and my photograph was taken by some ABVP leader. The same photograph was taken by the Delhi Police to register an FIR against me. If you see the photo, you will see that I was just passing by that area," he said. "I will ask the police whether they saw me doing violence or slapping someone. I had previously worked with the government at NITI Aayog for four years. I have come here to pursue my higher studies. I got the copy of the FIR against me through e-mail," said he.

Nine people have been told to join the investigation from today in connection with the violence at the JNU on January 5, the Delhi Police sources said on Monday. Those who have been served notice by the Delhi Police will be interrogated in the JNU. On January 5, more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them and teaching staff with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

