NC leader killed after being hit by boulder in J-K's Ramban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banihal/Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:26 IST
NC leader killed after being hit by boulder in J-K's Ramban

A 37-year-old National Conference leader Moulvi Mohammad Khalil Sohil was killed after he was hit by a boulder from a hillock in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, police said. Sohil, National Conference (NC) block president for Khari and Ramsoo in Banihal assembly segment, was a resident of Sarbagni village. He was on his way home when he came under the rolling boulder at Khuni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

He died on the spot and his body was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, a police official said. Traffic on the highway was suspended this afternoon after heavy rains triggered shooting of stones from hillocks at various places between Panthiyal and Ramsu, the police said.

Sohil's death is a big loss for the NC, party district president, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen said.

