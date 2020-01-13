NC leader killed after being hit by boulder in J-K's Ramban

A 37-year-old National Conference leader Moulvi Mohammad Khalil Sohil was killed after he was hit by a boulder from a hillock in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, police said. Sohil, National Conference (NC) block president for Khari and Ramsoo in Banihal assembly segment, was a resident of Sarbagni village. He was on his way home when he came under the rolling boulder at Khuni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

He died on the spot and his body was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, a police official said. Traffic on the highway was suspended this afternoon after heavy rains triggered shooting of stones from hillocks at various places between Panthiyal and Ramsu, the police said.

Sohil's death is a big loss for the NC, party district president, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.