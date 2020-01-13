Left Menu
Assam CM, governor extend Bhogali Bihu greetings

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu. The governor, in his message, said Bhogali Bihu is a festival of community feasting which symbolises affection and mutual respect.

"The spontaneous celebrations of the Bhogali Bihu by people transcending all social barriers signify the spirit of unity amidst diversity," he said. The governor also appealed to the people of Assam to strengthen their bond of unity and bonhomie by spreading the message of love and mutual reverence throughout the state.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that Bhogali Bihu was the embodiment of abundance and mirth as the harvest festival provides an opportunity to the people of the state to strengthen the bond of harmony and brotherhood cutting across all divides. "May all negative forces be driven away and everlasting peace and prosperity is added to everyone's life," he said.

Celebrations of Bhogali Bihu, which starts on Tuesday, would bring the people of Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, plains and hills closer, and "hope this festival of merrymaking and joyousness will be able to cement the age-old ties between different communities of the state," Sonowal added..

