Will give Rs 20 Lakh compensation to Kannauj accident victims when SP comes to power: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that if BSP will come to power in Uttar Pradesh then kins of people who lost lives in the Kannauj accident will get a compensation of 20 lakh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:58 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that if Samajwadi Party will come to power in Uttar Pradesh then kin of people who lost lives in the Kannauj accident will get a compensation of 20 lakh. "After the SP government is formed in the state, kin of people who lost their lives in the accident will get 20 lakh compensation," announced Samajwadi Party chief while visiting Kannauj to meet the victims who were injured in bus fire.

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief had blamed the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the death of passengers in a road accident in Kannuaj district and had asserted that the incident shows 'shortcomings of BJP'. Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the Kannauj accident, Akhilesh had demanded adequate monetary compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident.He also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. The accident took place after a sleeper bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. As many as 20 passengers are feared dead in the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

