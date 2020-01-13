JNUTA delegation meets MHRD officials; seeks Vice-Chancellor's resignation

A delegation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Teachers' Association met officials of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) here and demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. JNUTA stated that we are not feeling secure in the University campus.

"We had come here to put forth our issues. There is an atmosphere of fear after the January 5 violence in campus, that's why to carry on with academic activities is a problem. We feel unsafe. It is really difficult to work there. This atmosphere will be there till the time current Vice Chancellor is there. That's why our demand is that the Vice Chancellor should be removed. Today, it was decided that there will be another meeting and a decision will be taken," said Sujeet Majumdar, who was a member of the delegation. JNUTA vice president Bishnupriya Dutt said, "After the January 5 incident, we had a general body meeting of the teachers, where the majority of teachers felt that if normalcy has to be resolved, the Vice Chancellor has to be removed. So, we came with our request, with all the information of all the procedures he has violated."

This comes after the JNU on Monday said the alleged plan of 'non-cooperation' by two office-bearers of JNUTA goes against the efforts for the restoration of normalcy on the campus. "It has come to our notice that two JNU Teacher's Association office bearers have announced a 'non-cooperation plan'. It goes against the efforts for the restoration of normalcy on campus and reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt the normal functioning of the university," reads a statement undersigned by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.

The statement further says that the 'non-cooperation' call by the office bearers also violates the service contracts of the teachers. According to the statement, the JNUTA office-bearers' plan also goes against the two circulars issued on 10th January 2020, which asked teachers to be present in their offices for registration, to start classes and other relevant academic activities from 13th January, 2020.

"All faculty members are thus advised to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interests of the student community," the statement further read. On Friday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar met Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare and said the varsity administration was implementing the "record of discussions" with the ministry issued on December 11 and the classes will start from January 13.

"The JNU administration is implementing the record of discussions with MHRD issued on December 11. The administration is making every effort to make sure that students and teachers have a conducive environment to pursue their academic activities," Kumar said in a statement. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.