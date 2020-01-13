Minimum temperatures in Guj likely to fall on Jan 14-15: IMD

After the rise in night temperatures in parts of Gujarat region and Saurashtra on Sunday, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-4 degree Celsius over the next two days and may go down further, the Met department said on Monday. The weathermen also predicted a light rainfall in parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra region.

Night temperatures in parts of the Gujarat region and Saurashtra had risen markedly on Sunday. "The minimum temperature is likely to fall by 3-4 degree Celsius over the next two days," said the Ahmedabad centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It also predicted light rainfall in some parts of the state with the northerly wind blowing at the speed of 15-20 kmph. Meanwhile, Naliya and Bhuj in Kutch district remained the coldest places in the state on Monday with the lowest minimum temperatures recorded at 11 degree Celsius, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

However, the lowest temperature in Ahmedabad and other places have gone up. "In Ahmedabad, the lowest temperature was recorded at 17.5 degree Celsius, which was a departure of 5.3 degree Celsius from normal," the IMD said.

On Sunday, night temperatures rose appreciably in parts of Gujarat region and Saurashtra. However, there was no large change over Kutch and in remaining parts of Gujarat region and Saurashtra. "They (temperatures) were markedly above normal in parts of the Gujarat region and Saurashtra, and normal over Kutch and in remaining parts of the Gujarat region and Saurashtra," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.