CPI(M) demands judicial probe into death of Tripura man in

The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura Monday demanded a judicial probe into the custodial death of Sushanta Ghosh, even as Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced a magisterial enquiry. The 38-year-old man, arrested in ATM hacking cases, allegedly committed suicide at a police station in West Tripura district on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar visited Ghosh's house at Lankamura here and spoke to his family. He termed the death "unnatural" and demanded a judicial enquiry into it.

Ghosh, who was in police remand since Saturday, committed suicide inside the lavatory of the West Agartala Police Station, according to police. He was arrested from his residence at Lankamura on Saturday by sleuths of the cybercrime team and produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days' police custody.

The chief minister said he has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the death. "A magisterial enquiry has been ordered. The district magistrate will probe the incident. If anyone is found guilty would face appropriate action as per the law," Deb told reporters late on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ghosh's family has filed a complaint, accusing the police of torturing and killing him in police lockup. "I have no doubt that my son was tortured in the police lockup and killed. There was no reason to commit suicide.

"I demand a fair investigation for the punishment of the police persons who are involved in the death of my son," his father Parimal Ghosh said in the complaint. Besides Sarkar, BJP's Dilip Das, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha visited Ghosh's house.

"It is a case of unnatural death. Those, who had custody of Ghosh are responsible for his death. I demand a judicial enquiry into the incident," Sarkar said. He further alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state.

BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, "The incident is a clear case of human rights violation." PTI JOY SOM SOM.

