Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police to seek detention of a 'notorious drug peddler' of Kathua under PSA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathua
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:36 IST
Police to seek detention of a 'notorious drug peddler' of Kathua under PSA

The police has decided to seek detention of an alleged local drug peddler under Public Safety Act after he was arrested on Monday for the fourth time under the anti-narcotic act, a senior police officer said. Amandeep Singh was arrested from Jagatpur village and 110 grams of heroin was recovered from him, Kathua's Senior Superintendent of Police Shridhar Patil said.

Quoting from findings of preliminary investigation, he said Singh had received the consignment of heroin from Punjab and was on way to Kathua when he was intercepted by police and taken into custody. "He is a notorious drug peddler and was wanted for spreading the menace in the district. He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the fourth time for his involvement in drug peddling," the officer said.

The SSP said the police will recommend his detention under the Public Safety Act to convey a strong message to those indulging in drug trafficking. Besides Singh, five other alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Monday at different places in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir and a large quantity of heroin and Charas were recovered from them, said the SSP.

Four of them -- Pawan Singh, Ravi Kumar, Sachin Kumar and Rohit Sambyal -- were arrested after police recovered 45 grams of charas from their car during checking at Budwal Morh in vijaypur area of Samba district, a police spokesman said, adding they were booked under the NDPS Act. He said another alleged narcotic smuggler Bashir Ahmad, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested along with 250 grams of charas at Nonath-Ghagwal in Samba district.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him, the spokesman said. PTI CORR TAS RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian Foreign Minister begins 3-day India visit on Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in midst of spiralling tension between Iran and the US. On Wednesday, Zarif will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides delivering a lecture a...

Didn't hurl abuses on Modi, said what people wanted to hear: Congress' Irfan Ansari

Congress leader Irfan Ansari on Monday defended himself over his controversial remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he did not hurl any abuse on Modi but had said what people wanted to hear. This justification fro...

Protest in Thane against book comparing Modi with king Shivaji

A lesser-known Maratha outfit onMonday staged a protest against a Delhi BJP leaders bookcomparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empireMembers of the Sakal Maratha Samaaj shouted slogans...

Allahabad HC asks UP govt to regulate sale of acid

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the UP government to regulate the sale and distribution of acid. The court further directed the state government to file its counter affidavit on January 31, detailing steps being t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020