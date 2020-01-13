JNU fees hike issue sorted, agitation 'unjustified': Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand regarding hike in fees has been settled. "The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other related issues have now been settled and continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified," said Pokhriyal in a statement.

He appealed that the "institutions of higher education should not be converted into a political arena." The Ministry of HRD under the guidance of Pokhriyal took the lead by setting up a High Powered Committee (HPC) after the representatives of agitating JNU students met him to look into the matter.

The HPC was appointed to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues. Taking into consideration the spirit of recommendations of the HPC, various meetings were held by Secretary HRD with representatives of students, teachers and JNU administration on December, 10 and 11 2019, certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived.

In pursuance of the same, and after rounds of discussions, the JNU has issued a statement that the students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session which was their basic demand. "As agreed in the meeting, the revised hostel room charges, however, will remain applicable with 50 per cent concession for below poverty line (BPL) students," the HRD Ministry said.

"Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved since this was the main demand of the students. Till now more than five thousand students have already registered for the winter season," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.