After Anti-America protests, Iranians protest against own government

In a major setback to Iranian government, the Anti-America protestors are now protesting against their own government for shooting down a Ukrainian plane. The students and youths in Tehran came out on roads to protest against the top Islamic leaders shouting slogans – 'Clerics get Lost!'.

Iranian cleric rulers gathered huge sympathy and support of the people after the killing of Iran's most powerful general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3. The protests were organized in Tehran against the US and people expressed solidarity with their government. However, the situation changed after a video came into public which shows the Iran had shot down a Ukraine passenger plane with a missile. Iran had earlier denied its involvement and cited technical breakdown for crash of the plane. However, after the evidence emerged it had to accept the truth but called it a human error. Thereafter, the people are protesting against the establishment and demanding the resignation of clerical rulers.

The security forces reportedly fired and killed a few of the protestors as blood was found on roads. Protesters denouncing Iran's clerical rulers took to the streets and riot police deployed to face them on Monday, in a third day of demonstrations after authorities acknowledged shooting down a passenger plane by accident. The video showed students on Monday chanting slogans including "Clerics get lost!" outside universities in the city of Isfahan and in Tehran, where riot police were filmed taking positions on the streets. Images from the previous two days of protests showed wounded people being carried and pools of blood on the ground. Gunshots could be heard, although the police denied opening fire.

Iranian public anger, rumbling for days as Iran repeatedly denied it was to blame for the plane crash, erupted into protests on Saturday when the military admitted its role. A full picture of protests inside Iran is difficult to obtain because of restrictions on independent media. But videos uploaded to the internet showed scores, possibly hundreds, of protesters on Monday at sites in Tehran and Isfahan, a major city south of the capital.

