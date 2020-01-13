MP govt to set up Gandhi pillars and study centres

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up Gandhi 'chairs' or study centres and pillars dedicated to him in universities and colleges across the state, an official said on Monday. The stone pillars will bear inscriptions regarding Gandhijiwith an objective to help the young generation connect with the Mahatma, and inspire them to work in nation-building, an official said.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will inaugurate the study centres to promote research on Gandhiji at a symbolic function here on January 30 (the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi)," the official said. All the varsities and colleges have been directed to complete the work of setting up the chairs and the stone pillars by January 26..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.