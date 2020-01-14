Ambedkar Nagar MP appointed leader of BSP in Lok Sabha

BSP president Mayawati on Monday appointed Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. In a tweet, the BSP president said a view to maintaining social coordination, a change has been made in the party.

Since the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and the state unit president belong to the same caste, Mayawati said now Ritesh Pandey will be leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Malook Nagar will be the deputy leader. Amroha MP Danish Ali was the party leader in the Lok Sabha till now.

