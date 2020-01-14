Doctor who treated Unnao rape victim's father dies

A doctor who treated the Unnao rape victim's father when he was thrashed in police custody died on Monday after complaining of uneasiness here, official sources said. Prashant Upadhyaya, 45, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness where he died during treatment, they said.

Upadhyay had treated the victim's father in April 2018 after he was brutally thrashed in police custody, they said. The doctor was posted in emergency ward of the district hospital and was suspended during a CBI inquiry into the matter. He was presently posted in Fatehpur.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of raping the minor girl from Unnao and is in jail in connection with the case. Police said that Upadhyay was a diabetic and his body was sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.