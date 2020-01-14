Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top TBZ officials booked by Nagpur police for "cheating"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 00:25 IST
Top TBZ officials booked by Nagpur police for "cheating"

Two directors of well-known jewellery chain TBZ were booked on Monday after two Nagpur men alleged they were cheated by the company to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, police said. The accused have been identified as Hemant Zaveri and Sagar Zaveri (34), directors of Mumbai-based Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Pvt Ltd (TBZ), according to a press release issued by the Nagpur police commissionerate.

One of the complainants, Uttangrao Marotrao Bhojapai (60) and his friend Prashant Kumar Taytas invested Rs 10 lakh each in a scheme of the company for nine years at its Chhaoni branch here in April 2012 (till September 2021), it said. As per the scheme, the investors were assured of getting 1.5 per cent returns per month from the TBZ branch, the statement said, quoting from the complaint.

When the branch stopped sharing profits with the duo, Bhojapai and Taytas approached the company and sought return of their original investment (total Rs 20 lakh), but TBZ officials kept dilly-dallying over payment, it said. On not getting their money back, the duo approached the police and lodged the complaint and attached relevant documents.

Based on the complaint, an offence under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against the two TBZ officials at the Sadar police station, the statement added. Local TBZ officials could not be contacted for comment over the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lions add Eagles assistant Undlin as DC

The Detroit Lions tabbed Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin to serve as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Undlin both got their starts in the NFL coaching ranks in ...

London launches green energy firm to fight climate change, poverty

Londons mayor launched a green energy company that will provide fair-priced electricity from renewable sources on Monday, seeking to reduce carbon emissions and make fuel more affordable.One in 10 Londoners cannot afford to pay their energy...

UPDATE 2-Panama Canal reduces slots for ships due to droughts

The Panama Canal said on Monday it will cut its daily slot reservations due to droughts, and impose a freshwater charge on ships to maintain the thoroughfares levels, tightening access to one of the worlds most important trading routes.Cana...

UPDATE 3-U.S. targets Maduro-picked top legislator, six others in fresh Venezuelan sanctions

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven Venezuelan government officials it said led a bid by President Nicolas Maduro to wrest control of the countrys congress from U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.Earlier this month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020