Fire in footwear manufacturing unit in Delhi

A fire broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory on Lawrence Road in west Delhi on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported, he said.

The fire department said they received a call about the fire at 9:46 am and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

