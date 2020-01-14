Lt General Girish Kumar reappointed Surveyor General of India for one year

Lt General Girish Kumar was on Tuesday reappointed as the Surveyor General of India for one year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

He has been appointed on a contract basis for one year, with effect from January 1, 2020, it said.

Kumar was in September 2017 appointed as the Surveyor General of India under the Survey of India, the national survey and mapping organization of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.