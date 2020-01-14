Elderly woman commits suicide in front of train in Shamli

An elderly woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi-Shamli railway line near Kandhla railway station in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the 65-year-old woman's body was recovered near the station, they said.

The woman's body has been sent for post mortem and her identity is not yet known, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

