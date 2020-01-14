Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku; Heavy security at

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:36 IST
Sabarimala all set for Makaravilakku; Heavy security at
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The famous Lord Ayyappa temple here and its premises have been brought under a heavy security blank as arrangements are in full swing at the hill shrine for the auspicious Makaravilakku on Wednesday, the finale of the over two-month-long annual pilgrim season. In view of the continuing heavy rush, more personnel of police, NDRF and Rapid Response Force have been deployed in and around the shrine for crowd management and to ensure the safety of devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill temple, said here.

"The rush of devotees has increased considerably since Sunday. So, 200 more police personnel of various ranks have been deployed in and around the shrine exclusively for crowd management," a TDB statement said. Over 1,400 police personnel including 15 DySPs and 36 Circle Inspectors are on duty at Sannidhanam, the temple complex, alone.

A 70-member bomb squad and a 20-member telecommunication wing were also on alert at the shrine complex, the release said. Police, NDRF, Rapid Response Team, and the Fire Force personnel would jointly monitor and manage the devotees who climb down the holy hills in heavy numbers after the Makaravilakku darshan, it added.

Meanwhile, the shrine authorities here said a team, led by temple executive officer, would receive the procession carrying 'thiruvabharanam", the sacred ornaments to be adored by Lord Ayyappa, on Wednesday evening at Saramkuthi, a pilgrim spot on the way to the shrine. The jewels are being brought from the Pandalam palace, where, according to legend, Lord Ayyappa had spent his childhood.

Later, the sacred jewel box would be handed over to the team comprising state Devaswom Minister, TDB president and special commissioner, they said. The holy jewels would be adorned on Lord Ayyappa and the customary 'maaha deeparadhana' would be held at the shrine in the evening, they added.

Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the hill shrine and its premises to witness the auspicious 'makaravilakku', the ritualistic 'deeparadhana' (aarthi) held at Ponnambalamedu, the hill facing the shrine, as part of the annual festivities. The lighting of the flame by the Kerala government, with the support of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the forest department, at Ponnamabalamedu, is a continuation of the practice followed by tribal families who live near the hilltop.

Devotees would occupy different points in and around Sabarimala, hours before the ceremony, to have a glance at the 'makaravilakku'. The hill shrine, which draws devotees from various parts of the country, had witnessed unprecedented protests by right-wing outfits and BJP workers last year after the CPI(M) led LDF government decided to implement September 28, 2018, Supreme Court order lifting the traditional bar on women and girls in menstrual age from offering prayers.

However, this year in the backdrop of the top court's decision to refer a batch of review petitions against its earlier verdict to a larger bench, the state government had said those women desirous of visiting the hill temple should get a "court order" and it would not encourage activism. During this season, some young women who came to Sabarimala were not allowed by authorities to trek to the Ayyappa temple.

Amid protests from right wing outfits, Bhumata brigade activist Trupti Desai and some other women in the 10-50 age group were sent back from Kochi. With peace and tranquility returning to the Ayyappa shrine, there has been a sharp increase in the arrivals of pilgrims from various parts of the country, especially the southern states, and the revenue collections too rose during the season.

The shrine will close on January 21, bringing to end the pilgrim season..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sequent Software appoints new CFO to take company through next phase of growth

&#160;Sequent Software, Inc., a leading specialist in the digital transformation of secure payments for banks and e-commerce platforms, continues its investment in executive talent with the hiring of Raaj Shah as Chief Financial Officer CFO...

NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

A team from the National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month.According to an official, around 35-40...

UPDATE 1-At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.In neighboring India, at least 10 people were killed after several av...

UPDATE 2-Japanese emperor to make state visit to United Kingdom

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to make a state visit to Britain in early 2020, in what will be their first overseas visit since Naruhito acceded to the throne in May last year.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020