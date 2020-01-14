Left Menu
NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month.

According to an official, around 35-40 students were present to record their statements with the NHRC, which has deputed a team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini, to conduct an inquiry to know whether incidents in the varsity involved violation of human rights.

