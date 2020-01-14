Left Menu
Govt institutions, corporate bodies may introduce Yoga breaks

Y-break or Yoga break -- a 5 minute exercise designed for the workplace to help professionals de-stress and refresh -- may soon become part of the schedule at government institutions and corporate bodies. Developed by the Ministry of AYUSH through the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, with inputs from reputed Yoga experts, trials of Y-break protocol were launched by the AYUSH ministry on Monday.

Nearly 15 institutions including several corporate houses like Tata Chemicals, Axis Bank and Ernst & Young Global Consulting Services have volunteered to join the trial, a ministry official said. Yoga break comprises few 'light' practices that can be done by taking a 5 minute break from work.

The AYUSH ministry earlier had asked government institutions and other corporate bodies to initiate a mandatory 30-minute yoga break for their employees. It had written to corporate bodies like the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) asking them to issue a circular for implementing the Yoga break in corporate offices for employees.

"Y-break is not a course in Yoga, but a very brief introductory module to it. The process of developing yoga protocols began around 3 months back with a core group of 10 renowned yoga practitioners and experts framing them. "As part of the drill, a booklet has been complied and a film showcasing perfect postures at workplaces has been made to be shown at corporate houses. The trial has been launched to check their effectiveness and efficacy. The ministry will provide with all the necessary assistance to the corporate sector for the same," the official said.

According to another official, those working in the corporate sector experience lot of stress and thus the exercise module will help them cope with the pressure and refresh them increasing their productivity.

