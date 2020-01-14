Graffiti against CAA,NRC on Bengaluru street, police launch

Bengaluru police on Tuesday launched an investigation after graffiti appeared overnight on a prominent city street against issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. "We are collecting photographs and video since morning....", a senior police official said.

Shutters of some shops and walls on Church Street were painted with slogans against the CAA, NRC, BJP, RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others. One slogan read "Free Kashmir".

CCTV footage showed two people moving suspiciously near the place at about 3 AM, police sources said. "We are going to register a case relating to Karnataka Disfigurement of Public Places Act and other relevant sections of IPC", the police official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

