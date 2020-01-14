Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill former colleague's younger brother

Naxals killed the younger brother of a former colleague in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased's brother quit the outlawed CPI (Maoist) last year and joined the local police force, which apparently angered the rebels, a police official said.

Laxman Mandavi (26), a resident of Duvalikarka village, was stabbed to death with sharp weapons by ultras at his native place late Monday night, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. As per preliminary information, over a dozen Naxals reached the village and then sent some lower rung cadres to bring Mandavi out of his house before killing him in a nearby forest, he said..

