Former editor of 'Ganashakti' dies at the age of 58

Senior CPI(M) leader and the former editor of the party's mouthpiece 'Ganashakti', Avik Dutta, died at a city hospital on Tuesday following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 58. A member of the CPI(M) state committee, Dutta is survived by wife and his son.

In December, 2018, he had suffered a massive brain stroke, while addressing a party programme in North 24 Parganas district. Since then he was under treatment. Dutta was admitted to a hospital a few days ago as his condition deteriorated.

On Tuesday morning around 6.20 am, he breathed his last, the sources said. Condoling his demise, West Bengal Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said it was a huge loss for the party as well as the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

