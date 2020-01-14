Left Menu
NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of injured students

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 15:57 IST
An NHRC team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month. After sending a team to probe the violence on Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the rights panel has decided to further probe the case till January 17, sources said

On Tuesday, around 35-40 students were present to record their statements with the team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has deputed a team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini, to conduct an inquiry to know whether incidents in the varsity involved violation of human rights, officials said. "After conducting an on-spot inquiry, NHRC has decided to further probe the Jamia university incident. The rights panel team will conduct this investigation from January 14-17," a source said.

According to the NHRC,  it had received complaints in December alleging illegal detention of students by police and denial of legal and medical access to injured students at the police station, following which it had registered a case and deputed a probe team.

