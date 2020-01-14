Tourism policy: Will take stakeholders in confidence, says CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that the draft Tourism Policy of the state would be cleared only after taking all stakeholders into confidence. The tourism sector in the state, which went through a slowdown last year, has a "brighter future", he said.

"The tourism industry faced a slowdown last year, but the state is looking at a brighter future with several initiatives taken to bring the industry back on track," Sawant said at a function here. "I would approve the draft tourism policy only after taking all stakeholders into confidence," he added.

The coastal state attracts around 60 lakh tourists annually. Sawant also admitted that he had faced pressure from some quarters including his cabinet colleagues to either stop the Goa Miles app-based cab service or restrict its operation to certain parts of the state.

Goa Miles, a state-run app-based taxi service, was launched in 2018. It regulated the cab business, improved the safety of passengers and provided an affordable mode of travel, Sawant said while launching in-car magazine "Travel Miles" here.

The service had faced stiff opposition from the tourist taxi lobby last year. Sawant said he handled the agitation successfully..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.