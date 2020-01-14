Left Menu
PETA seeks strict action against 'fox jallikattu'

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 17:14 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 17:14 IST
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India Chapter has written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking strict action against organisers of a 'jallikattu' type of event using a rare breed of foxes in Salem district. PETA India Chapter CEO Manilal Valliyate said they have sought preventive measures against conduct of the event, popularly known as 'vanganari jallikattu'.

"We have also approached them last year and this year too we have written to them. We seek strict penal action against the organisers and participants of such events which is illegal," he told PTI. The Salem district forest administration has stepped up awareness campaigns not to use the rare 'Wanga' breed of foxes, according to officials.

These foxes are tied using ropes and chased across the streets by the villagers on 'Kaanum Pongal', the last day of the annual harvest festival, on the lines of the popular bull taming sport jallikattu. The foxes are illegally captured using wild traps and their mouths gagged, he said.

He said the event was held in places like Chinnamanicken palayam, Gopalapuram, Kottavadi, Mathur, Melavaram, Periyakrishnapuram and Rengar in Salem district during the Pongal harvest festivities. According to him, the Indian fox (Vulpesbengalensis) and red fox (Vulpesvulpes, Vulpesvulpesmontana, Vulpesvulpesgriffithi and Vulpesvulpespusilla) are found in Tamil Nadu and are protected under the Part II of the Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Section 9 of the Act prohibits the hunting of foxes and Section 2(16) refers not only to killing or poisoning an wild animal but also "capturing", he said. "It is the same people who conduct such events every year... it is a superstitious belief among villagers that the fox will bring something good for them.

We need strong action against these people. These are highly protected species and the offenders should be punished," he said.PTI VIJ BN BN.

