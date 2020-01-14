Nigerian arrested for duping Keralite couple Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI): A 26-year old Nigerian national was arrested from Mumbai on Monday for allegedly defrauding a couple here of Rs 13 lakh by promising jobs in a hospital in the US. The accused, Kolawole Boboye, has been arrested and produced before a court here, police said.

The arrest was on the basis of a complaint filed by a man and his wife hailing from here, who were promised jobs of pharmacists and nurses in the US by the Nigerian. The complainant was asked to make online transfers in various bank accounts on different occasions.

After they were asked to transfer a huge amount, the man got suspicious and approached the police. Cyber police registered a case after preliminary investigation.

Several ATM cards, laptops, and bank passbooks were seized from the accused, police said adding more people are likely to be involved in the online fraud.

